CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

709 FPUS55 KPSR 270832

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

131 AM MST Thu Aug 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 102. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ564-272300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-

Including the city of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100 to 105. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ563-567-272300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 83 to 93. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

131 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

