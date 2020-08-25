CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

211 AM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

211 AM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Haze in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 110 to 113. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 109 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 109 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

211 AM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze through the day. A slight chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ564-252300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-

Including the city of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ568-252300-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ563-252300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ567-252300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

very hot. Highs 111 to 116. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 84 to 94. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 84 to 94. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

