CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

_____

522 FPUS55 KPSR 210838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Fri Aug 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Fri Aug 21 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 106. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 106 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Fri Aug 21 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Fri Aug 21 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ563-212300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

137 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ567-212300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

137 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

137 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

137 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 104 to

109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

137 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather