252 FPUS55 KPSR 291116

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

415 AM MST Mon Jun 29 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

415 AM MST Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

415 AM MST Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 99.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

415 AM MST Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

415 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

60 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

415 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest

wind 30 to 40 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

63 to 73. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

415 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

