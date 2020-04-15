CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

145 AM MST Wed Apr 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-152300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

145 AM MST Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-152300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

145 AM MST Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-152300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

145 AM MST Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Highs 84 to 89. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-152300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

145 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-152300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

145 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-152300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

145 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

