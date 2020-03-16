CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

375 FPUS55 KPSR 160807

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Mon Mar 16 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 73 to 78. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 78. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows 47 to

57. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs

64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows

36 to 46. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

46. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

