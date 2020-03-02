CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

503 FPUS55 KPSR 020842

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

141 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A

chance of showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 73. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-022300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

141 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 62 to

67. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 38 to 48.

North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-022300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

141 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows 35 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1241 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1241 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1241 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

level 5000 feet. Cooler. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Windy.

Lows 39 to 49. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather