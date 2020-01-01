CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

632 FPUS55 KPSR 010848

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

147 AM MST Wed Jan 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

147 AM MST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

smoke in the morning. Highs 58 to 61. Light wind in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 40. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

147 AM MST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 55 to

60. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

147 AM MST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 56 to

61. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1247 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1247 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1247 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

$$

