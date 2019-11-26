CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

_____

434 FPUS55 KPSR 260927

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

227 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

227 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

227 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows

43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

227 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and

a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

49 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, breezy and cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 42 to 52. North wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy. Lows

34 to 44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 38 to 48. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

127 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Windy. Highs

52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

