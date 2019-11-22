CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

211 AM MST Fri Nov 22 2019

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

211 AM MST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

211 AM MST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

211 AM MST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter

of an inch possible.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

