CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

342 FPUS55 KPSR 240814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sat Aug 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 99 to

103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 97 to

102. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 99 to

104. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather