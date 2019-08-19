CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

030 FPUS55 KPSR 190926

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

225 AM MST Mon Aug 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

225 AM MST Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-192300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

225 AM MST Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-192300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

225 AM MST Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

225 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

225 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

225 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

225 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

