CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019

_____

447 FPUS55 KPSR 230642

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1142 PM MST Mon Jul 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1142 PM MST Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night.

Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and

large hail in the evening. Not as warm. Lows 76 to 80. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.

Lows 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1142 PM MST Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail in

the evening. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to

84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 75 to 85. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1142 PM MST Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and

large hail in the evening. Cooler. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.

Lows 74 to 84. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1142 PM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1142 PM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Light wind in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1142 PM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather