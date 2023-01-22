CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

319 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

