Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Rain likely through the day.

Snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times until early

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3400 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning. Snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to

3 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2900 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times until early

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then rain and snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Breezy. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

256 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4300 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except

2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs around 40. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

