Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3100 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight, then shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

350 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

3800 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

