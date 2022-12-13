CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ 386 FPUS56 KMFR 131057 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 CAZ080-140000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Patchy dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ081-140000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. $$ CAZ082-140000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 10 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ083-140000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25. $$ CAZ084-140000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming southeast around 5 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 5 to 10. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20. $$ CAZ085-140000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 10 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings near zero. $$