Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

CAZ080-221200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-221200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-221200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-221200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-221200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

CAZ085-221200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1138 PM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

