CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Rain and snow showers

early this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with rain and

snow showers likely early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the north late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Snow showers likely early this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3400 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and

1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Chance of

snow showers through the day. Chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

307 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

