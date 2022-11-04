CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

415 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 3300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph well after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph late in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

