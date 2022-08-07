CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022 _____ 741 FPUS56 KMFR 071021 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 CAZ080-072300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ081-072300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke late this morning. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then increasing to south 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the northwest after midnight shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming south around 5 mph early in the afternoon increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ082-072300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-072300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke until early afternoon. Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ084-072300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke until early afternoon. Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the south around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-072300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 321 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$