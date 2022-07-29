CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ 964 FPUS56 KMFR 290925 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 CAZ080-292300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke this morning. Haze through the day. A 20 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-292300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Haze through the day. A 10 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs 100 to 110. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 100 to 110. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the west well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-292300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-292300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke early this morning. Haze through the day. A 10 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-292300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Haze through the day. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-292300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning. Haze through the day. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$