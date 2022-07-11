CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

709 FPUS56 KMFR 111037

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then shifting to

the southeast early in the afternoon shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening, then

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

337 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather