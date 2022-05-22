CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

342 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

