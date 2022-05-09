CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ 114 FPUS56 KMFR 090926 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 CAZ080-092300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Numerous rain and snow showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ081-092300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Numerous snow showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 2800 feet lowering to 2300 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet rising to 3300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-092300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Rain rain and snow showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2400 feet rising to 3400 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ083-092300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then snow showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ084-092300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ085-092300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 225 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early this morning, then numerous snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3700 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 4400 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather