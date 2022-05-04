CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

061 FPUS56 KMFR 040941

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 7000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

241 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather