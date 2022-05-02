CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly cloudy early this afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers late this afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow likely early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy

late this afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

