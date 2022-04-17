CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ 732 FPUS56 KMFR 170938 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 CAZ080-172300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-172300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-172300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-172300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-172300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-172300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4600 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$