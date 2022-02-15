CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

355 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers early

this morning, then sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

