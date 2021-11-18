CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers until early

afternoon. Chance of snow showers late this morning. Rain showers

likely late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6500 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. In the

shasta valley, north winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph late this morning, then increasing to south 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain showers likely late this

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

218 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

