CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then chance of snow

showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet

rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. In

the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely early this afternoon. Rain showers likely this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet this morning. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

333 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning, then chance of rain showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

