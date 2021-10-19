CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Northeast winds around 5 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph late this morning, then shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph early this

afternoon shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the

morning, then increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. In the shasta valley, south winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this morning, then shifting to

the south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain and

snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

