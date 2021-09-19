CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

322 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers early this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly

cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning.

Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late

this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

until early afternoon, then partly cloudy late this afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

