CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 _____ 358 FPUS56 KMFR 091001 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 CAZ080-092300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Haze this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke and haze in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-092300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Smoke in the morning, then haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke and haze in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-092300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this afternoon. Areas of smoke this morning. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Haze late this afternoon. Slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Smoke after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ083-092300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke until early afternoon. Haze and patchy smoke late this afternoon. Slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ084-092300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ085-092300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 301 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke this morning. Haze and patchy smoke this afternoon. Slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$