CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021 _____ 134 FPUS56 KMFR 070913 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 212 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 CAZ080-072300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke and haze in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-072300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening, then shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-072300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ083-072300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ084-072300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ085-072300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 213 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$