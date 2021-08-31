CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ 050 FPUS56 KMFR 310927 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 CAZ080-312300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-312300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ082-312300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ083-312300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Smoke early this morning, then patchy smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ084-312300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-312300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 226 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$