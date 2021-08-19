CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning. Haze through the day. Areas

of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke through the day. Haze late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke and haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

358 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke early this morning, then

smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

