Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke early this morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke late

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening,

then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 95 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight,

then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening,

then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

317 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

