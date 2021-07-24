CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Smoke through the day.

Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast late this morning, then shifting to the northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Smoke through the day.

Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs 95 to 100. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north late in the morning, then shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

230 AM PDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then haze after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

