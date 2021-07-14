CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ 595 FPUS56 KMFR 140611 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 CAZ080-141100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze late this evening. Smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ081-141100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ082-141100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ083-141100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ084-141100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ085-141100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 1110 PM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$