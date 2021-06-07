CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 833 FPUS56 KMFR 071521 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 CAZ080-072300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ081-072300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ082-072300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ083-072300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ084-072300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-072300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 821 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather