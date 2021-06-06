CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until well after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost well after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost well after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost well after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north late in the morning, then shifting to the west early

in the afternoon increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

506 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost well after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph late this evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest early in the afternoon, then increasing to 15 to

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

