Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. In the shasta

valley, light winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph late this

afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

322 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

