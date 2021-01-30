CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

153 FPUS56 KMFR 301050

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

CAZ080-310000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering

to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-310000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

2800 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta

valley and south 15 to 25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and southeast 15 to

25 mph Elsewhere.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph in

the shasta valley and south 20 to 30 mph Elsewhere. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-310000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower

elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches above

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches above

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-310000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow this morning, then chance

of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-310000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

CAZ085-310000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

249 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

3800 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4600 feet in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet

rising to 4700 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

