CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

_____

553 FPUS56 KMFR 271140

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

CAZ080-280000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY

BELOW 8500 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow this morning. Snow early this

morning, then rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to

6 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-280000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow this morning. Snow

likely this morning, then chance of rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow level 2600 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

2600 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 30.

Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2300 feet rising to 3400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow

level 2600 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-280000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY BELOW 8500 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow this morning. Snow. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 10 inches at lower elevations and 7 to

13 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 7 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 11 inches above

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight, then

shifting to the northwest well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-280000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY BELOW 8500 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow until early afternoon. Snow this

morning. Snow likely this afternoon. Rain likely late this

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-280000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow this morning. Snow

likely this morning, then chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Windy. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

$$

CAZ085-280000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

339 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow until early

afternoon. Snow this morning, then chance of snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

$$

