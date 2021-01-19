CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ 327 FPUS56 KMFR 191023 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 CAZ080-200000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-200000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-200000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ083-200000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-200000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ085-200000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 222 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.

$$