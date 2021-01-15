CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late this morning, then becoming light

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

winds becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

306 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

