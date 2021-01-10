CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

_____

006 FPUS56 KMFR 101054

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

CAZ080-110000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet early this morning, then

slight chance of rain showers late this morning. Snow level

6000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-110000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain early this morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming southeast

around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-110000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-110000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late this afternoon. Slight chance of light freezing rain early

this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising

to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-110000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain early this morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph

until early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-110000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

253 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet

rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather