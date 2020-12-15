CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020 _____ 720 FPUS56 KMFR 151124 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 CAZ080-160000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain this morning. Rain likely early this afternoon, then chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-160000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Slight chance of light freezing rain until early afternoon. Slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-160000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-160000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-160000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Chance of rain, snow, slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-160000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow late this morning. Chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$