CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog early this morning. Patchy

fog late this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

_____

